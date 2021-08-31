Menu

Back to School
August 31 2021 8:26pm
02:35

“Different kettle of fish” Kelowna pediatrician on the Delta variant as a new school year fast approaches

As a new school year fast approaches, concerns are growing among many parents over the Delta variant of COVID-19–especially for parents of children who are not yet eligible to get a vaccine or mandated to wear a mask. But a Kelowna pediatrician is re-assuring parents tonight that even despite the much more contagious strain, the risks for young children getting seriously sick remain low. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

