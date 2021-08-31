Global News at 6 Halifax August 31 2021 5:26pm 01:57 Tim Houston, Progressive Conservative cabinet sworn in New Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston and his 18-member cabinet were officially sworn in on Tuesday. Alicia Draus has the details. N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers — including 7 women — sworn into office REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8156609/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8156609/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?