Global News at 6 Halifax
August 31 2021 5:26pm
01:57

Tim Houston, Progressive Conservative cabinet sworn in

New Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston and his 18-member cabinet were officially sworn in on Tuesday. Alicia Draus has the details.

