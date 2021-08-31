Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
August 31 2021 5:08pm
02:05

Nova Scotia marks International Overdose Awareness Day

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Some Nova Scotia organizations held an event to remember those who have died from accidental drug poisoning. Amber Fryday has more.

