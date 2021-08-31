Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 31 2021 10:41am
04:58

‘Our behaviour has to change’: Dr. Craig Jenne on rising COVID-19 numbers in Alberta

Infectious disease expert Dr. Craig Jenne says that he believes adding mask mandates back into public health measures is necessary as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Alberta.

