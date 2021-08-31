Global News Morning Edmonton August 31 2021 10:41am 04:58 ‘Our behaviour has to change’: Dr. Craig Jenne on rising COVID-19 numbers in Alberta Infectious disease expert Dr. Craig Jenne says that he believes adding mask mandates back into public health measures is necessary as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Alberta. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?