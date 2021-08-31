The Morning Show August 31 2021 10:38am 05:54 Back-to-school tips to keep a check on kids’ posture & fitness Chiropractor Stephen Gray has some tips for parents to keep their kids physically and mentally healthy including limiting screen time and backpack weight on The Morning Show. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?