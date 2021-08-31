Health August 31 2021 7:12am 06:33 Go the distance, make a difference from anywhere with MS Bike We chat with Stephanie Desjardins from the MS Society of Canada and MS Bike ambassador Nancy Comeau to preview the 2021 MS Bike. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154625/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154625/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?