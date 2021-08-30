Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Bugs
August 30 2021 9:47pm
00:37

Wasps still plaguing Manitobans this summer

An entomologist at the University of Manitoba says the school’s “bugline” — a call-in service to help local residents identify or ask questions about insects — has been lighting up with complaints about the flying pests this season.

Advertisement

Video Home