Global News Hour at 6 BC August 30 2021 9:07pm 01:59 Concerns about access to vaccination certificates The B.C. Vaccination Certificate program goes into effect September 13, but there are concerns that Seniors and low-income individuals without smartphones won't have easy access to it. Grace Ke reports.