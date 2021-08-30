Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 30 2021 9:07pm
01:59

Concerns about access to vaccination certificates

The B.C. Vaccination Certificate program goes into effect September 13, but there are concerns that Seniors and low-income individuals without smartphones won’t have easy access to it. Grace Ke reports.

