Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 29 2021 9:51pm
02:07

Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic closes

The site of the province’s largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now closed after the last shot was administered at the Vancouver Convention Centre Sunday afternoon. As Grace Ke reports, it’s an indication of how our immunization rollout has plateaued.

