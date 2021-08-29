Global News Hour at 6 BC August 29 2021 9:51pm 02:07 Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic closes The site of the province’s largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now closed after the last shot was administered at the Vancouver Convention Centre Sunday afternoon. As Grace Ke reports, it’s an indication of how our immunization rollout has plateaued. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8150987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8150987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?