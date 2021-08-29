Menu

August 29 2021 7:03pm
Lemonade Stand Day supports Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

It’s one of Edmonton’s sweetest fundraisers, and this year, there’s a chance Lemonade Stand Day could hit a massive milestone. As Nicole Stillger explains, it’s all for a good cause.

