Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 28 2021 9:52pm
21:40

Global News Hour at 6: August 28

On tonight’s news hour: Hundreds rally in Vancouver to support Afghans amid the Taliban takeover. One of three teens killed in a horrific Surrey crash is laid to rest, and parents and teachers protest in Surrey for tougher COVID-19 measures.

Advertisement

Video Home