Biden issues emergency declaration for Louisiana as 'very dangerous' Hurricane Ida approaches

World
August 28 2021 6:52pm
01:19

Montreal hosts protest against violence in Afghanistan as Taliban crisis continues

A protest was held in Montreal on Saturday to condemn the killing of civilians and demand an immediate end to the rising violence in Afghanistan. Global’s Victoria Bakos reports.

