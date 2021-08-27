Global News Morning Toronto August 27 2021 10:51am 05:57 Decision Canada: What’s on agenda for the Conservatives on Aug 27th Global National’s Mike Le Couteur is following Erin O’Toole and the Conservative campaign as they target voters on the East Coast. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?