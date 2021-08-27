Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 27 2021 6:49am
06:28

Federal election talk with Lori Turnbull

We check in with Lori Turnbull from Dalhousie University to get the latest on the federal election campaign and what’s at stake in Atlantic Canada for the main party leaders.

Advertisement

Video Home