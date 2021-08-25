News August 25 2021 11:32pm 00:34 Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally Police said 38-year-old Chris Saccoccia — also known as Chris Sky — was arrested at the scene of an anti-mask rally in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday. Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8142027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8142027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?