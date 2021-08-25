Menu

August 25 2021 11:32pm
Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally

Police said 38-year-old Chris Saccoccia — also known as Chris Sky — was arrested at the scene of an anti-mask rally in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday.

