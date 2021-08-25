Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 25 2021 6:15pm
02:09

Family opens up about escape from Afghanistan

As many Afghans scramble to find a way out of the country, hundreds have made it to Canadian soil. Shallima Maharaj brings us the story of one family’s escape.

