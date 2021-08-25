Canada August 25 2021 1:34pm 01:01 Vancouver police investigate unprovoked attack on homeless man WARNING: Disturbing content. Vancouver police have released a video of a “violent and unprovoked” attack on a homeless man in Yaletown. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the police. Vicious attack on homeless man in Yaletown captured on video; police seek suspect REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8140126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8140126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?