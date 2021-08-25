Menu

Canada
August 25 2021 11:32am
03:25

Sister of soldier killed in combat reflects on Afghanistan evacuations

Kate Rusk. the sister of Captain Nichola Goddard, discusses Canada’s role in helping people flee Afghanistan and the Taliban.

