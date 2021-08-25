Menu

The Morning Show
August 25 2021 11:07am
06:31

Jennifer Hudson on channeling Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson stars in the movie RESPECT playing Aretha Franklin and chats about the significance of the role, and Oscar buzz surrounding the movie

