Global News Morning Toronto
August 25 2021 10:32am
04:58

Never Have I Ever: A Journey to Rediscover Toronto

Liem Vu becomes a tourist in his own city as he checks out Toronto’s culinary delights, historic sites and conquers his fears at the CN Tower’s EdgeWalk.

