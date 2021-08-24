Menu

Environment
August 24 2021 9:16pm
02:07

Fatigued B.C. firefighters get help off the front lines

The 2021 forest fire season has been even harder on firefighters than usual. But as John Hua reports, they have more services at their disposal to maintain both their physical and mental health.

