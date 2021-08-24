Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 24 2021 8:46pm
02:05

OEG says Edmonton Oilers fans need to get vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19

If you’re hoping to attend an Edmonton Oilers game, or a concert at Rogers Place anytime soon, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test. Sarah Ryan explains.

