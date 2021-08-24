Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 24 2021 8:15pm
41:12

Global News at 5:30: August 24, 2021

Anxiety is rising ahead of a new school year as calls continue to have all eligible Ontario students to be fully immunized. Iconic Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80. Plus, a one-on-one interview with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Advertisement

Video Home