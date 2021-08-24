Menu

Canada
August 24 2021 5:15pm
02:05

N.S. judges to consider systemic racism when sentencing Black offenders

The highest court in Nova Scotia has ruled that when judges sentence Black offenders, they must consider their historical disadvantages brought upon by systemic racism. Graeme Benjamin reports.

