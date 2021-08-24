Canada August 24 2021 5:15pm 02:05 N.S. judges to consider systemic racism when sentencing Black offenders The highest court in Nova Scotia has ruled that when judges sentence Black offenders, they must consider their historical disadvantages brought upon by systemic racism. Graeme Benjamin reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8137966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8137966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?