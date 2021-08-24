Global News Morning BC August 24 2021 12:43pm 03:28 Whitecaps on Vaccine Passports The Vancouver Whitecaps are back playing at BC Place, just in time for the province’s new vaccine passport rollout. Sophie Lui talks with ‘Caps CEO Axel Schuster about what it will mean for the fan experience. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136956/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136956/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?