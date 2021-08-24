Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 24 2021 12:43pm
03:28

Whitecaps on Vaccine Passports

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back playing at BC Place, just in time for the province’s new vaccine passport rollout. Sophie Lui talks with ‘Caps CEO Axel Schuster about what it will mean for the fan experience.

