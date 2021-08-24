Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 24 2021 11:39am
04:24

B.C. prepares to rollout a vaccination card

Bridgitte Anderson with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade discusses B.C.’s plan to implement a vaccination card, including what it means for businesses and concerns around enforcement.

