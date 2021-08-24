Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 24 2021 10:26am
01:39

Regina Public, Catholic requiring elementary students, staff to wear masks

Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division released their return-to-school plan on Monday and is making masking mandatory in all of its elementary schools.

