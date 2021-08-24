The Morning Show August 24 2021 10:52am 03:46 What’s brewing? Sandra Oh’s second career What’s Brewing on this Tuesday, Canada? Sandra Oh’s penchant for curiosity, 35 years for Back to the Future, and an uncanny resemblance to Cheryl REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?