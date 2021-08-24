Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 24 2021 10:26am
04:33

Back-to-school computer and printer tips from tech expert Marc Saltzman

Tech Expert Marc Saltzman joined Global News Morning to showcase some of his picks for new computer and printer purchases for the new school year.

