Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 24 2021 10:16am
01:26

COVID-19: Masks mandatory for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon schools

Kids going to elementary schools in Saskatoon will need to mask up when the 2021-22 school year starts.

Advertisement

Video Home