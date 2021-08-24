Consumer August 24 2021 7:37am 05:59 New food tour offers unique flavours of urban Halifax We check in with Alexander Henden from Curated Food Tours to learn more about his new all-inclusive walking food and drink tours that explore Halifax’s unique urban neighbourhoods. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?