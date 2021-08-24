Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer
August 24 2021 7:37am
05:59

New food tour offers unique flavours of urban Halifax

We check in with Alexander Henden from Curated Food Tours to learn more about his new all-inclusive walking food and drink tours that explore Halifax’s unique urban neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

Video Home