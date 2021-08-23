Menu

Afghanistan
August 23 2021 11:14pm
01:48

Lethbridge’s Afghan community stands in solidarity with victims of Taliban control

A rally at Lethbridge City Hall on Monday saw a group stand in support of family members and all the Afghan people currently fleeing Taliban control. Danica Ferris has more.

