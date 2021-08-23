Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Age group
August 23 2021 9:59pm
03:33

Unvaccinated make up vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Global’s Keith Baldrey reports on how the latest data shows that overwhelmingly, the unvaccinated make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.