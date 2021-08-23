Menu

August 23 2021 4:54pm
‘It feels awesome’: Lethbridge Bulls win 2021 WCBL Championship

The Lethbridge Bulls are home from a successful weekend. As Jessica Robb reports, the celebrations were in full swing after sweeping the playoffs.

