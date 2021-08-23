Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 23 2021 12:25pm
04:50

SAFFRON Centre running sexual assault reporting room

The SAFFRON Sexual Assault Centre has partnered with RCMP to offer alternatives for women looking to report incidents but who may be too nervous to go to a police station.

