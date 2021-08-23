Global News Morning Edmonton August 23 2021 12:25pm 04:50 SAFFRON Centre running sexual assault reporting room The SAFFRON Sexual Assault Centre has partnered with RCMP to offer alternatives for women looking to report incidents but who may be too nervous to go to a police station. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?