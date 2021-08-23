Menu

Canada
August 23 2021 7:22am
06:14

Paralympic Games preview with Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic

We check in with Ken Bagnell from The Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic to profile some of the amazing Atlantic para athletes and coaches who are representing Team Canada in Tokyo this week

