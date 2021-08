The City of Toronto is closing half of its mass vaccination clinics, making way for a new vaccination strategy. With vaccinations slowing across the city, officials are working to target the communities that have the lowest rates, Brittany Rosen reports. The federal election campaign also continues across the country, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Toronto, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole in B.C. and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in the Maritimes.