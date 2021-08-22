Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 22 2021 1:04pm
04:10

Ask an Expert: dog behaviour tips

Aside from the initial rush to either adopt a dog or procure a puppy, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our dogs’ lives and the overall development of our puppies and young dogs. Dog Behaviour Therapist, Sandy Yates, shares some tips.

Advertisement

Video Home