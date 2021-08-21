Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 21 2021 9:48pm
01:49

Whitecaps host season home opener at BC Place

Days after the BC Lions returned to BC Place for the first time in nearly two years, the stadium was buzzing with fans again Saturday for the Whitecaps’ season home opener. Paul Johnson has more on the Southsiders’ comeback.

