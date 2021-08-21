Menu

Global News at 6 Toronto
August 21 2021 6:30pm
06:18

Global News at 6: August 21, 2021

Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto mother during a 2018 break-and-enter. Toronto Pearson International Airport is putting protocols in place to manage foot traffic as a high number of travellers are expected to come through the airport this weekend. And Brittany Rosen has the story of a personal support worker in the Toronto area who has organized a Warriors’ Day parade in an effort to get veterans out of the house, while also working to ensure her own client felt honoured.

