Para Badminton
August 20 2021 9:49pm
01:25

Winnipeg athlete making Canadian Paralympic history

Winnipeg’s Olivia Meier will make history this summer as the first Canadian athlete to compete in Para badminton at the Paralympic Games. Marek Tkach reports.

