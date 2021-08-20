Para Badminton August 20 2021 9:49pm 01:25 Winnipeg athlete making Canadian Paralympic history Winnipeg’s Olivia Meier will make history this summer as the first Canadian athlete to compete in Para badminton at the Paralympic Games. Marek Tkach reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130482/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130482/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?