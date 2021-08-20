Menu

Arrest
August 20 2021 9:29pm
Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault

A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the city’s 30th homicide of 2021.

