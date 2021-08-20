Arrest August 20 2021 9:29pm 00:19 Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the city’s 30th homicide of 2021. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130467/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130467/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?