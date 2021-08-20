Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 9:12pm
02:18

Seniors step in to fill missing shifts

Faced with a shortage of workers, a small army of seniors in Sechelt is volunteering to cover shifts at restaurants and other small businesses, rather than see them close their doors because of a lack of workers. Aaron McArthur reports.

