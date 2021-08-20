Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 20 2021 7:57pm
01:59

Paralympic debut long time coming for Saskatoon swimmer Shelby Newkirk

Despite new challenges presented by a year-long postponement of the Tokyo Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shelby Newkirk still has her eyes on the podium.

