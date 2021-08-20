Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 20 2021 7:23pm
01:55

Saskatchewan recommends students get vaccinated, staff mask up in common spaces

New recommendations from the Saskatchewan government offer suggestions for helping return to normal life, including guidelines for the upcoming school year.

