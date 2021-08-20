Global News Morning Toronto August 20 2021 9:51am 04:16 The Canadian connection to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Director Cal Brunker and writer Bob Barlen, both Canadians speak on their experience of bringing the show on the big screen and what it means to have Toronto declare August 20th ‘PAW Patrol Day’. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8128251/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8128251/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?