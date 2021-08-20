Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
August 20 2021 9:51am
04:16

The Canadian connection to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Director Cal Brunker and writer Bob Barlen, both Canadians speak on their experience of bringing the show on the big screen and what it means to have Toronto declare August 20th ‘PAW Patrol Day’.

Advertisement

Video Home