Sports August 20 2021 1:39am 01:53 Lions welcome back fans to BC Place Stadium The BC Lions welcomed fans back to the stands Thursday night for their home opener against the Edmonton Elks. As Neetu Garcha reports, it wasn’t a pre-COVID atmosphere with reduced capacity, but it was a milestone for sports fans in Vancouver. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?