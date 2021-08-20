Menu

Court
August 20 2021 12:10am
00:43

Winnipeg firefighter files $600K defamation suit over accusations of racial bias

A Winnipeg firefighter accused of failing to help an Indigenous woman in serious distress because of racial bias has filed a defamation suit against the paramedic he claims levelled the allegations.

