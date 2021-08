After 17 months of uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Pacific National Exhibition celebrated its plans to reopen the Fair to the public starting Saturday. The 14-day event will feature perennial favourites, such as the SuperDogs, Lumberjacks, and Mini Donuts. But as Catherine Urquhart reports, pandemic restrictions mean crowds will be smaller than in previous years, and the PNE will be aiming to break even, not turn a profit.