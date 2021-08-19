Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 19 2021 10:28pm
01:48

Coyote attacks in Stanley Park leads to calls for more action

With coyote attacks in Stanley Park now in the dozens, there are more calls for the Vancouver Park Board to take stronger action, including against some people. Aaron McArthur reports.

